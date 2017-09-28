Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Returns to full practice

Walker (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Walker downplayed his hamstring issue after missing practice Wednesday and his return to a full practice Thursday supports the notion that he won't be limited Sunday against the Texans. Three games into the 2017 season, Walker, who is still looking for his first TD, is averaging five catches and 56 receiving yards.

