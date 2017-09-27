Titans' Delanie Walker: Says hammy is fine

Walker said his hamstring is fine, citing caution as the motivation for his absence from Wednesday's practice, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

While Walker doesn't sound too worried about the injury, it's something to keep an eye on as the Titans prepare for Sunday's game in Houston. Walker handled a season-low snap share (69 percent) in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle, while Jonnu Smith established a new high (66 percent). The Titans could have Smith take on an even larger workload this week if Walker is at all limited by the hamstring injury.