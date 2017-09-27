Titans' Delanie Walker: Says hamstring is fine

Walker said that he doesn't expected his hamstring injury to prevent him from playing Sunday against the Texans, and indicated that his absence from practice Wednesday was for precautionary reasons, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

While Walker doesn't sound too worried about the injury, it's still worthwhile for fantasy owners to track his practice activity heading into Sunday. Walker handled a season-low snap share (69 percent) in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle, while rookie Jonnu Smith established a new high (66 percent). The Titans could have Smith take on an even larger workload this week if Walker is at all limited by the hamstring injury.