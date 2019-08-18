Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores in return from ankle injury
Walker hauled in both of his targets, accounting for 26 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 22-17 loss to New England.
Walker blossomed into a fantasy star upon getting established in Tennessee, averaging 896 receiving yards and five touchdown catches per season between 2014 and 2017, while earning three Pro Bowl nods in the process. Those considering Walker's value may be wary of the ankle injury that cost him 15 games last year, but he was incredibly durable prior to that with 168 appearances out a possible 176 between 2007 and 2017. Saturday night's performance is a positive indication that he can once again be productive in a Tennessee passing attack that has largely leaned on underneath and intermediary routes during the Marcus Mariota era -- ranking 22nd or worse in 20-plus yard completions in three of the past four seasons.
