Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores in second preseason game

Walker caught 1-of-2 targets for four yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over Carolina.

Walker hauled in a four-yard fade in the corner of the end zone on the team's second drive. The veteran tight end has quarterback Marcus Mariota's trust in close after finding pay dirt 13 times over the past two seasons, and should continue to maintain a presence in close despite the offseason addition of new threats at wide receiver.