Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores rushing touchdown

Walker caught all four of his targets for 61 yards and added a one-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.

Walker led his team in receiving yards with quarterback Marcus Mariota spreading the ball out, but his most memorable play came on a surprising goal-line carry for his first career rushing touchdown. He came in motion at the beginning of the play, getting a running start as Mariota surprised the defense by snapping the ball and handing it to Walker. That running start coupled with good blocking allowed Walker to get to the edge and find pay dirt. While there likely won't be any more rushing touchdowns in his future, the veteran tight end remains an integral part of this passing attack.