Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores short touchdown in comeback win

Walker led his team with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Walker had a lower-body injury scare in the first quarter, but was able to return promptly. He made a 37-yard catch in quadruple coverage later in the opening quarter and scored a two-yard touchdown on a play-action call in the third. That touchdown was Walker's first receiving score and second trip to the end zone overall this season. It was a well-deserved reward for a tight end that's been extremely consistent in the yardage department with at least 63 in each of his past five games.