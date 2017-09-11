Titans' Delanie Walker: Seven catches in opener

Walker hauled in seven of nine targets for 76 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Oakland.

Walker led the team in catches and yards, earning plenty of attention from quarterback Marcus Mariota as Tennessee aired it out 41 times in a 26-16 loss. Even with the additions of wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis in free agency and the draft, respectively, the veteran tight end remains a trusted target in all situations after topping 60 catches and 800 yards in three consecutive campaigns.