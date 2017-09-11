Titans' Delanie Walker: Seven catches in opener
Walker hauled in seven of nine targets for 76 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Oakland.
Walker led the team in catches and yards, earning plenty of attention from quarterback Marcus Mariota as Tennessee aired it out 41 times in a 26-16 loss. Even with the additions of wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis in free agency and the draft, respectively, the veteran tight end remains a trusted target in all situations after topping 60 catches and 800 yards in three consecutive campaigns.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Catches pass in Sunday's game•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Extra playing time expected in third preseason game•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores in second preseason game•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains top tight end, despite Smith pick•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Finishes with 800 yards, seven touchdowns•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Catches Matt Cassel touchdown•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...