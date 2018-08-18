Titans' Delanie Walker: Sidelined for Saturday game

Walker (undisclosed) won't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Walker left Thursday's practice with an evident limp at the conclusion of a catch. The severity and nature of the injury are unknown, but the Titans will hold out their starting tight end in this exhibition. Expect Jonnu Smith to get a healthy dose of reps with the first-team offense during Walker's recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories