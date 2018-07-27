Titans' Delanie Walker: Signs two-year extension
Walker is signing a two-year, $17 million extension with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Previously entering a contract year, Walker is now signed through 2020. He said this offseason that he thinks he can play four more seasons, and while his assessment may be optimistic, he did reach 800 receiving yards each of the past four yards. Walker will turn 34 in August, making him the elder statesmen of an otherwise youthful Tennessee offense. He's still a threat to lead the team in targets, of which there should be more to go around under new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.
