Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out practice Thursday

Walker (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Per the report, coach Mike Mularkey hopes that Walker -- who has been dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle -- will be able to practice Friday. If that happens, look for the tight end to continue to play through the issue Sunday against the Bengals.

