Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out practice Wednesday

Walker (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Walker started last week with back-to-back missed sessions, before returning to a full practice Friday. With no reported setback since Sunday's 24-10 win over the Falcons, we suspect that his absence Wednesday was maintenance-related. The tight end logged 19 of a possible 62 snaps on offense in Week 4, en route to catching one of his two targets for four yards.

