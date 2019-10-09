Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Walker (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

That's the third straight Wednesday Walker has sat out practice, but last week he followed that up with full sessions Thursday and Friday before starting Sunday's loss to the Bills. Walker has caught just one pass in each of his last two games, but the veteran tight end is bound to see an uptick in production in the coming weeks, so long as he's able to remain healthy enough to play.

