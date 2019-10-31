Titans' Delanie Walker: Sitting out practice again
Walker (ankle) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Walker's balky right ankle will keep him off the practice field for the second straight day and puts him at greater risk of sitting out Sunday's game against Carolina. While Walker was sidelined in the Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, fellow tight ends Jonnu Smith (six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown) and Anthony Firkser (three catches for 43 yards) took on more pronounced roles in the Tennessee passing game.
