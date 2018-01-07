Titans' Delanie Walker: Six catches in playoff win
Walker led his team with six catches for 74 yards on eight targets in Saturday's 22-21 win over the Chiefs in the wild-card round.
Walker was Marcus Mariota's go-to receiver in key situations when the quarterback wasn't getting things done with his feet. The veteran tight end likely doesn't have many playoff runs left in him at age 33, but he remains a key cog in an offense that often does just enough to win. Tennessee will have to upset the Patriots in Foxborough next week in order to advance.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Another modest effort in victory•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Held to three catches•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Finds end zone versus 49ers•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Records 42 receiving yards•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Cleared to play•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...