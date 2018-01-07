Titans' Delanie Walker: Six catches in playoff win

Walker led his team with six catches for 74 yards on eight targets in Saturday's 22-21 win over the Chiefs in the wild-card round.

Walker was Marcus Mariota's go-to receiver in key situations when the quarterback wasn't getting things done with his feet. The veteran tight end likely doesn't have many playoff runs left in him at age 33, but he remains a key cog in an offense that often does just enough to win. Tennessee will have to upset the Patriots in Foxborough next week in order to advance.