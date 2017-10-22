Titans' Delanie Walker: Sprains ankle Sunday

Walker, who caught seven of his 10 targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Browns, is dealing with a sprained right ankle, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Walker, who was listed as questionable with a calf issue in advance of the contest, was injured late in Sunday's game. On the plus side, the tight end will now have added time to recover from his ankle sprain, with the Titans heading into their bye week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...