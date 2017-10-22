Titans' Delanie Walker: Sprains ankle Sunday
Walker, who caught seven of his 10 targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Browns, is dealing with a sprained right ankle, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Walker, who was listed as questionable with a calf issue in advance of the contest, was injured late in Sunday's game. On the plus side, the tight end will now have added time to recover from his ankle sprain, with the Titans heading into their bye week.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to face Browns•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Just 17 yards on eight targets•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Long touchdown called back•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...