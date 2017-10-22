Titans' Delanie Walker: Sprains ankle Sunday

Walker, who caught seven of his 10 targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Browns, is dealing with a sprained right ankle, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Walker, who was listed as questionable with a calf issue in advance of the contest, was injured late in Sunday's game. On the plus side, the tight end will now have added time to recover from his ankle sprain, with the Titans heading into their bye week.