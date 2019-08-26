Titans' Delanie Walker: Starts, but no targets

Walker (ankle) started but did not garner a target before the starters were pulled in Sunday's preseason dress rehearsal against the Steelers.

While Walker was not involved in the box score, it is still positive news that he will head into the regular season with a clean bill of health after dealing with an ankle injury earlier this preseason. Marcus Mariota's play may be inconsistent at times, but Walker seems to be the one constant that works with him. The veteran tight end has gained at least 800 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, making him a steady fringe top-10 fantasy option.