Titans' Delanie Walker: Still not practicing

Walker (ankle) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

With back-to-back absences logged Wednesday and Thursday, Walker's Week 8 status is looking pretty iffy at this stage. If he ends up being out Sunday against the Buccaneers, Jonnu Smith would be in line for added opportunities in the Tennessee passing attack

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories