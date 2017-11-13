Titans' Delanie Walker: Suffers minor wrist injury

Walker hurt his wrist during Sunday's 24-20 win over Cincinnati, but the injury isn't believed to be serious, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Walker missed some practice time while nursing an ankle injury the past two weeks, but he hasn't looked any worse for the wear on Sundays, catching five passes for 71 yards Week 9 against the Ravens, followed by six catches for 63 yards Sunday versus the Bengals. He's no stranger to playing through nagging injuries, though it could be a bit more challenging with the Titans on a short week ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. Assuming he's able to play, Walker will face a Pittsburgh defense that's held opposing tight ends to 5.5 yards per target, 40.6 yards per game and only two touchdowns all season.