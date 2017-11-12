Titans' Delanie Walker: Suits up Sunday
Walker (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The Titans' top tight toughed it out through a bone bruise in his ankle last weekend, en route to hauling in all five of his targets for a team-high 71 receiving yards, while playing 32 snaps on offense in the team's win over the Ravens. He'll continue to do so Sunday and in the process should remain one of QB Marcus Mariota's go-to pass-catchers in Week 10. To date, Walker is averaging 4.6 catches for 49.4 yards per game. He's scored one rushing TD in eight contests this season, but is still looking for his first receiving TD, after scoring seven times through the air in 15 games in 2016.
