Titans' Delanie Walker: Takes the field Monday

Walker (undisclosed) was in uniform during the open portion of Monday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though the nature of Walker's injury and his participation level Monday were not detailed by the report, that the tight end suited up for the session supports Walker's confidence that he'll be good to go in time for the Titans' regular-season opener.

