Titans' Delanie Walker: Taking part in team drills
Walker (ankle) participated in 7-on-7 drills during Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Walker, who is recovering from ankle surgery, returned to individual drills just over a week ago and said he felt about "85 percent" health-wise. Thursday is evidence that the tight end is continuing to trend in the right direction. The Titans will likely continue to ease the 34-year-old back into the swing of things as spring and summer practices continue.
