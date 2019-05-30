Titans' Delanie Walker: Taking part in team drills

Walker (ankle) participated in 7-on-7 drills during Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Walker, who is recovering from ankle surgery, returned to individual drills just over a week ago and said he felt about "85 percent" health-wise. Thursday is evidence that the tight end is continuing to trend in the right direction. The Titans will likely continue to ease the 34-year-old back into the swing of things as spring and summer practices continue.

