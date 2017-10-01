Titans' Delanie Walker: Targeted seven times in loss

Walker hauled in three of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.

Walker has now topped 50 yards receiving in three of the first four games of the season. Walker is one of the most reliable tight ends in the league and that shouldn't change even if Marcus Mariota misses time with a hamstring injury. Last season, in Matt Cassel's lone start in place of Mariota, Walker was targeted eight times.