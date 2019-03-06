Titans' Delanie Walker: Targeting return for OTAs

Walker (ankle) said his rehab is on schedule and his goal is to be able to run and catch during OTAs, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. "I already know people are going to say it's going to be a struggle to come back off an injury like this. They doubted me before and look how far I got," said the tight end.

Walker is approaching his age-35 season coming off surgery to repair a dislocated and fractured right ankle. Although it's uncertain he'll be ready for OTAs this spring, the Titans have little incentive to rush the veteran tight end back this far ahead of the regular season anyway. By no means would it be a surprise if Walker is either sidelined or limited to individual drills when workouts commence.