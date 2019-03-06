Titans' Delanie Walker: Targeting return for OTAs
Walker (ankle) said his rehab is on schedule and his goal is to be able to run and catch during OTAs, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. "I already know people are going to say it's going to be a struggle to come back off an injury like this. They doubted me before and look how far I got," said the tight end.
Walker is approaching his age-35 season coming off surgery to repair a dislocated and fractured right ankle. Although it's uncertain he'll be ready for OTAs this spring, the Titans have little incentive to rush the veteran tight end back this far ahead of the regular season anyway. By no means would it be a surprise if Walker is either sidelined or limited to individual drills when workouts commence.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains optimistic about recovery•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Hopes to run soon•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Not candidate to return•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains hopeful for 2018 return•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Progresses to walking boot•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.