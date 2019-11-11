Titans' Delanie Walker: Targets Week 12 return

Walker (ankle) plans to return to action in Week 12 against the Jaguars, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Per the report, the tight end did some on-field running Monday, and once the Titans hit the practice field after their Week 11 bye, Walker will likely try to increase his activities in advance of the team's No. 24 tilt. If at that juncture he's able play for the first time since Oct. 13, Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser would presumably see their roles reduced in Week 12.