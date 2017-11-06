Titans' Delanie Walker: Tending to injured ankle

Walker will be limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Walker's workload Sunday against the Ravens (61.5 percent of the offensive snaps) fell within this season's norm -- 52.8 to 82.8 percent -- which he utilized to establish a team-high five catches for 71 yards. The yardage marked his most since Week 1, but the target count (five) was his second-fewest of the season. Expect Walker's practice limitations this week to serve as maintenance for the 33-year-old tight end more than anything.