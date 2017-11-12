Titans' Delanie Walker: Tops 60 yards for third straight game

Walker (ankle) hauled in six of nine targets for a team-leading 63 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.

While DeMarco Murray stole the show with a three-touchdown performance, Walker was his team's most consistent offensive player besides the veteran running back. The tight end still doesn't have a receiving touchdown this year, but he's topped 60 receiving yards five times, including each of the past three weeks.