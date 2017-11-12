Titans' Delanie Walker: Tops 60 yards for third straight game
Walker (ankle) hauled in six of nine targets for a team-leading 63 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
While DeMarco Murray stole the show with a three-touchdown performance, Walker was his team's most consistent offensive player besides the veteran running back. The tight end still doesn't have a receiving touchdown this year, but he's topped 60 receiving yards five times, including each of the past three weeks.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Suits up Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to dress Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Held out of practice again•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Tending to injured ankle•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...