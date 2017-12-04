Titans' Delanie Walker: Touchdowns in consecutive weeks
Walker caught all five of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans.
Walker took over on a late third-quarter drive with the game tied 10-10, taking a 13-yard catch up the sideline to set up an ensuing 4th-and-1 conversion before hauling in a 24-yard touchdown to take the lead. The veteran tight end came up hobbling a couple times in this one, but has persevered through injuries for most of the year and is heating up at the right time with exactly 63 yards and a touchdown in consecutive games.
