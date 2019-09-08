Titans' Delanie Walker: Two touchdowns in Week 1 win
Walker caught five of six targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-13 win over the Browns.
Walker helped Tennessee pull away in the fourth quarter with touchdowns from 11 and seven yards out, both on possessions following Baker Mayfield interceptions. The veteran tight end has grown injury-prone in recent years, but Walker remains quarterback Marcus Mariota's favorite target while he's out there. With so much uncertainty at the tight end position below the top tier, Walker will likely work his way into plenty of fantasy lineups in Week 2 against the Colts.
