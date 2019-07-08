Titans' Delanie Walker: Uncertain for camp

Walker (ankle) isn't sure if he will start training camp on the PUP list, Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated reports.

Working his way back from September ankle surgery, Walker was a limited participant in OTAs but didn't get any on-field work at June minicamp. He now expects to be eased into practice during training camp even if he isn't placed on the PUP list. Walker tentatively appears on track for Week 1 of his age-35 season, hoping to reprise his workload from 2014-17 -- four straight seasons with at least 800 yards, 102 targets and 686 offensive snaps.