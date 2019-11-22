Titans' Delanie Walker: Unlikely to return Week 12
Walker (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
After practicing in a limited capacity all week, Walker seemed to be trending toward active status for the first time since Week 7. Coach Mike Vrabel even told Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean on Friday that Walker is "better than he was. ... I think it's certainly much better than anytime it's been." Nevertheless, the Titans will exercise caution with the veteran tight end as he continues to recover from the same ankle that dealt him a season-ending dislocation in 2018.
