Titans' Delanie Walker: Won't play Week 8

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Last week, Walker's practice reps were impacted by an undisclosed ankle issue, which he attempted to play through this past Sunday against the Chargers before he was forced from the game. After failing to practice at all this week, he admitted Friday that he aggravated the right ankle that suffered a season-ending dislocation in 2018, per John Glennon of The Athletic. While Walker gets a respite this weekend, the Titans will rely on Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser to man tight end.