Titans' DeMarco Murray: Bottled up by 49ers

Murray carried 18 times for 59 yards and caught one pass for an additional four yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.

Murray tied his season high in carries against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, but he responded with just 3.3 yards per carry and a long run of 11 yards. This poor performance was perhaps a microcosm of Murray's season, as he's received plenty of opportunities but has surpassed 59 rushing yards two times in 14 games. He'll go up against a beatable Rams run defense next week, but there's no guarantee that useful fantasy returns will follow.