Titans' DeMarco Murray: Bottled up by Cardinals

Murray carried 11 times for 34 yards and caught two of three targets for an additional 13 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Murray led the team in touches, but he managed just 3.1 yards per carry and couldn't generate much as a pass catcher against a stout Cardinals front. Derrick Henry also struggled to the tune of 2.5 yards per carry, but he scored a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter -- his second score in as many games. The two backs continue to limit one another's fantasy upside on a weekly basis, though both will have the opportunity to produce next week against a 49ers run defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL.