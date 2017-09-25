Titans' DeMarco Murray: Breaks 75-yard score in win

Murray (hamstring) rushed 14 times for 115 yards and a touchdown and caught one of his two targets for five yards during Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle.

Not only was Murray on the injury report all week, he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before being a limited participant Friday. It clearly didn't impact his on-field performance, though. Additionally, backfield mate Derrick Henry is now dealing with a bruised thigh that he sustained Sunday. Murray's 75-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put Tennessee ahead 30-14 and was a back-breaking score for the Seahawks. After two poor fantasy showings to start the season, Murray's huge game against Seattle was a welcomed reassurance for fantasy owners.