Titans' DeMarco Murray: Bruises shoulder in win Sunday
Murray sustained a bruised shoulder in the Titans' 12-9 overtime victory over the Browns on Sunday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Murray was questionable heading into Sunday's contest with a hamstring issue, but after suiting up and completing the game, it appears he has a new injury to worry about. It doesn't sound like anything that will put Murray at serious risk of missing game action, however, especially with the Titans heading into a bye in Week 8. During the win over the Browns, Murray was on the field for 43 of a possible 72 offensive snaps (59.7 percent), finishing with 59 yards on 18 carries and 17 yards on three catches. By comparison, backup running back Derrick Henry logged 30 snaps (41.6 percent), amassing just 24 total yards on 15 touches. The two backs should share the load again in the Titans' next game Nov. 5 against the Ravens, with Murray the more likely of the two to handle the larger portion of the snaps.
