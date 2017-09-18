Titans' DeMarco Murray: Considered day-to-day with hammy

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Murray (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Mularkey also said he still views Murray and Derrick Henry as a clear starter/backup situation. Henry took full advantage of Murray's absence in the second half of Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars, finishing with a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Combined with Murray's inefficient production through two games, the performance might have led to speculation about Henry taking over as the lead back. While it seems that won't happen unless Murray misses time, the former Heisman winner has at least made a clear case to handle a sizable share of the rushing workload. Murray's hamstring doesn't sound serious without context, but it's concerning to see him aggravate the same injury that bothered throughout much of August.