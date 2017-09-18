Titans' DeMarco Murray: Considered day-to-day with hammy
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Murray (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Mularkey also said he still views Murray and Derrick Henry as a clear starter/backup situation. Henry took full advantage of Murray's absence in the second half of Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars, finishing with a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Combined with Murray's inefficient production through two games, the performance might have led to speculation about Henry taking over as the lead back. While it seems that won't happen unless Murray misses time, the former Heisman winner has at least made a clear case to handle a sizable share of the rushing workload. Murray's hamstring doesn't sound serious without context, but it's concerning to see him aggravate the same injury that bothered throughout much of August.
More News
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Dealing with tight hamstring•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: More involved in Week 2?•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Manages only 44 rushing yards in opener•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Ready for Week 1•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Makes preseason debut Sunday•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Sunday status TBD•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...