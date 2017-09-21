Titans' DeMarco Murray: Could practice Friday

Coach Mike Mularkey relayed Thursday that he's hopeful Murray (hamstring) will practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray worked on the treadmill during Thursday's practice, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, but what he's able to do (or not do) Friday will go a long way toward determining the veteran back's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Seahawks. An uptick in carries awaits Derrick Henry in the event that Murray is out or limited at all in Week 3.