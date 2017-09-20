Titans' DeMarco Murray: Day-to-day with hamstring issue

Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches.

Murray did not practice Wednesday, setting the stage for his status to monitored closely in the coming days. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe relayed after Wednesday's session that coach Mike Mularkey indicated that he was hopeful that Murray would be available this weekend. If the veteran back doesn't to suit up or is limited Sunday, Derrick Henry would see added work at running back for the Titans.