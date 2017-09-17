Titans' DeMarco Murray: Dealing with tight hamstring

Coach Mike Mularkey revealed after Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars that Murray is dealing with a tight hamstring, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Wolf notes that Murray took a seat in the third quarter of Sunday's contest, with the game well in hand. Murray's on-field limitations helped facilitate Derrick Henry's career-high 92 yards (to go along with a TD) on 14 carries. Murray's status is thus worth monitoring closely as Week 3's home game against the Seahawks approaches.