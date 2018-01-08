Titans' DeMarco Murray: Deemed day-to-day

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey indicated that Murray (knee) is considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports. "For [Murray] to miss anything, something's got to be hurt," Mularkey said Sunday. "I'm definitely not going to rule him out. He's day-to-day."

When asked Sunday about the nature of Murray's knee issue, Mularkey would only offer that the veteran running back was dealing with a "pretty good" injury, though Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that Murray is recovering from a Grade 3 MCL tear that he sustained during a Week 16 loss to the Rams. The injury subsequently resulted in Murray sitting out the regular-season finale and the Titans' wild-card victory over the Chiefs, allowing Derrick Henry to serve as the team's lead back in both contests. After establishing a new Titans playoff record with 191 scrimmage yards in the win over Kansas City, Henry was named the starter heading into the showdown with New England, likely limiting Murray to a supporting role if he's able to suit up for the contest. The Titans should have a better idea regarding Murray's outlook for the weekend after assessing his health during their three official practices Tuesday through Thursday.

