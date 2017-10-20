Titans' DeMarco Murray: Deemed questionable for Sunday

Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Titans' Week 7 matchup Sunday against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

For the first time all week, Murray was cleared to practice Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. It nonetheless qualifies as a positive step forward for the running back, but his status for the weekend looks like it could come down to a game-time decision, with Wyatt relaying that Murray will warm up shortly before the contest before the veteran's availability is determined. It doesn't help Murray's case that the Titans will face a shorter turnaround this week after playing Monday night, with Murray finishing with 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and added 47 receiving yards on four catches in a victory over the Colts. Though he wasn't forced to exit the game early on account of the hamstring issue, Murray still ceded a good deal of snaps in the second half to Derrick Henry, who actually outpaced the former in touches, 20-16. The backfield timeshare has been a staple of the Titans' offensive game plan all season, and head coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday that he has no plans of deviating from that two-pronged approach, according to Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. As such, Murray's ceiling in DFS contests is somewhat limited, and for this week in particular, he may not make for as trustworthy of an option in season-long leagues either while he contends with the injury. Even if Murray looks spry enough in warmups to give it a go Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if the timeshare tilted in Henry's favor once again to limit the wear and tear on the elder running back.