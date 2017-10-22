Titans' DeMarco Murray: Expected to play Sunday
Murray (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Murray is officially listed as questionable after only being able to put in a limited practice Friday. The short turnaround from Monday's win over the Colts certainly did him no favors, and with how well Derrick Henry has been playing of late, it's possible Murray could be active and not lead the backfield in touches.
