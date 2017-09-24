Titans' DeMarco Murray: Expected to play
Murray (hamstring) is expected to play, barring a setback, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Even if Murray suits up, it's unclear whether he'll handle his usual heavy workload, especially with Derrick Henry healthy and running well. But odds are Murray will at least give it a go against a tough Seahawks defense, barring a setback.
