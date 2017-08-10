Play

Titans' DeMarco Murray: Expected to practice Monday

Coach Mike Mularkey relayed Thursday that Murray (hamstring) is expected to return to practice Monday, the Tennessean reports.

Murray's absence from the field Thursday marked his eighth consecutive missed practice. While he won't play in the Saturday's preseason opener Saturday against the Jets, it appears as though the return of the Titans' top back is on the horizon.

