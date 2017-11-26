Titans' DeMarco Murray: Finds paydirt in otherwise ugly performance

Murray rushed 12 times for nine yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Murray was outplayed by Derrick Henry (13 carries for 79 yards), but ended up having the stronger fantasy day. The veteran running back scored the go-ahead, one-yard touchdown with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter after his second-year counterpart did all the heavy lifting to put Tennessee in position to take the lead. Murray's four total touchdowns over the past three weeks have helped distract from the fact that he's managed only 61 rushing yards on 34 carries in that stretch.