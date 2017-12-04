Titans' DeMarco Murray: Gets 79 yards from scrimmage Sunday

Murray rushed 11 times for 66 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 more yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.

Murray's strong per-touch performance was overshadowed by a 75-yard Derrick Henry rushing touchdown to put this game away in the final minute. Each running back got 11 carries, but Murray's proficiency as a receiver out of the backfield continues to earn him a slight edge in overall touches. Both guys are worthy of lineup consideration every week, but each is struggling to maintain consistent value due to the other's presence.