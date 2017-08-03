Titans' DeMarco Murray: Hamstring issue
Murray is dealing with a hamstring issue,Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
There's been nothing to suggest that Murray's hamstring woes are serious, but in his absence from practice, added reps are available for not only top backup Derrick Henry, but alsoRB3 candidates Khalfani Muhammad and David Fluellen.
