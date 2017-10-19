Titans' DeMarco Murray: Held out of practice Thursday
Murray (hamstring) wasn't spotted on the field during Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
For the second straight day, it appears Murray will go down as a nonparticipant in practice, which calls into question his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey has previously labeled Murray as day-to-day, and while the veteran's injury isn't considered major, it's uncertain if he'll be able to demonstrate enough improvement in time for the Week 7 matchup in what will be a quick turnaround from the Titans' win over the Colts on Monday night. Murray's participation in practice Friday -- or lack thereof -- will be most telling for his status heading into Sunday's contest. Even if Murray is able to shake off the injury and play this week, he'll still be destined to split carries with Derrick Henry.
