Titans' DeMarco Murray: Iffy for Week 3

Murray (hamstring) was limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Though Murray has not been ruled out for Sunday's contest, Wolf suspects that Derrick Henry is a candidate to lead the Titans' rushing attack in Week 3. Added clarity on Murray's status may not arrive until shortly before Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, but at this stage, he's looking like a risky roll in fantasy lineups. In the event that he's scratched Sunday, the bruising Henry looks like an upside play after logging 14 carries for 92 yards and a TD against the Jaguars in Week 2.